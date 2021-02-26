AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.88.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $223.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

