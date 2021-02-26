Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 19,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,960. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth $247,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth $206,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth $254,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

