Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.25

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 63163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$25.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 119.41, a current ratio of 120.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00.

About Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. Avanti Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.