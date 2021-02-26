AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVEVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

