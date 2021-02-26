Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVA shares. Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

