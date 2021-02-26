AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) PT Raised to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.53 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AxoGen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

