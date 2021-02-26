Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.25

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and traded as high as $168.74. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $159.90, with a volume of 563,722 shares.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

