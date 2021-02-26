Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Earnings Results

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 1,165,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,377. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

AXNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $98,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,063.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 7,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $420,174.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,730,296.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,995 in the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

