Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 392,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,693,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $48.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

