AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

AXTI stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $525.75 million, a P/E ratio of -424.19 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $868,390. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $9,742,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after buying an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 88,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

