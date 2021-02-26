AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) rose 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 2,468,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,969,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

AZRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

