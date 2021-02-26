B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $84.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

