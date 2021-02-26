Baader Bank Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Buy

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

