Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 1,888,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,567,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $368.22 million, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 24,094 shares of company stock worth $133,500 in the last 90 days. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

