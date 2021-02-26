Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post sales of $121.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.11 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $108.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $492.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.54 million to $494.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $521.87 million, with estimates ranging from $519.13 million to $524.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.59. 293,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,877. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 746,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

