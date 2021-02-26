Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12,363.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 211,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 210,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,964,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.