Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.59. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 0 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on BMDPF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

