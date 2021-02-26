Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$112.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$107.68.

BMO opened at C$105.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$108.57.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.5099995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

