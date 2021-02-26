Bank of Montreal Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

