Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 232,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of FedEx worth $512,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $254.22 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

