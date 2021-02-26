Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $656,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $53.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

