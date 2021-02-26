Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $577,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $281,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,508,361.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,780.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,936,361. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.