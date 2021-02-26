Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $765,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $202.69 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.