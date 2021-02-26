Barclays Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $350.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.95.

NYSE DE opened at $348.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $353.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

