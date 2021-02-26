Barclays Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $60.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.17.

NYSE MET opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MetLife by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,025,000 after buying an additional 1,482,825 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

