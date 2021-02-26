Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $565.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $420.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PANW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $360.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.82 and a 200-day moving average of $298.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,671,593.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,195 shares of company stock valued at $56,893,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.