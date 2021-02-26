Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after purchasing an additional 312,559 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,354. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average is $216.01.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

