Baron Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.17. The stock had a trading volume of 263,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.57.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.