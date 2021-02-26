Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.28. 12,054,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53.

