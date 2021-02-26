Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $593.62

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.62 ($7.76) and traded as high as GBX 695 ($9.08). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 678.20 ($8.86), with a volume of 1,841,671 shares.

BDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 697 ($9.11).

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of £6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 688.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 593.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

