Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.11. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$17.52 and a one year high of C$41.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.