Barrington Research Comments on The Hackett Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCKT. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.89 million, a P/E ratio of 80.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

