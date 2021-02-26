BASIC 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and $1.27 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.00485927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00071325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00081821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.77 or 0.00476539 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

BASIC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

