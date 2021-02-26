Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

