Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.07.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,153. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.