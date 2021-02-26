Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 5.3%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.38. 6,486,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 19,123,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.