Beer Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $396,018.74 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $396,018.74 and approximately $21,066.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00724622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

