BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.02.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,443,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.71.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

