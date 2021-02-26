Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BELFB opened at $17.05 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 million, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BELFB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

