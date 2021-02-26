BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%.

NASDAQ:BLU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. 1,834,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $299.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.