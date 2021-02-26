BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Price Up 455.7% This Week

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 143.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 455.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00699736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039991 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

