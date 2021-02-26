Berenberg Bank Increases HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 400

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 410.67 ($5.37).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 435.90 ($5.70) on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 541.50 ($7.07). The company has a market cap of £88.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 405.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 362.01.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

