Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $406.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.94. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Berry Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

