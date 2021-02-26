Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 14,874 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $145,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. 535,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,680,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $142.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.