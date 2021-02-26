Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.90% of NICE worth $159,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NICE by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NICE traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $229.92. 22,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,148. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.84 and its 200-day moving average is $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

