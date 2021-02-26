Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 23,735 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,822,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $220,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,097. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

