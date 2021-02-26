Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647,054 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $459,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.03. 78,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

