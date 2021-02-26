Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $173,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

CTAS stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

