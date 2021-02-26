Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $536.04. The stock had a trading volume of 59,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,570. The stock has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.14.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

