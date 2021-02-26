Bessemer Securities LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

